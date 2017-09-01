Since making landfall Friday, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in five decades hammered Houston and surrounding areas with drenching rainfall and epic flooding. The death toll is 31 and rising, and about 30,000 people have scrambled into shelters. And it's not over. Downgraded to a tropical depression, Harvey was drenching parts of Louisiana, with warnings that torrential rains could hit areas of Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Left: Two kayakers try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou along South Braeswood Boulevard in Houston. (Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle) Right: Emily Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas, Texas, on Sunday. (Nick Wagner / Austin American-Statesman)
Clockwise from top left: Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department along Interstate 610 on Sunday. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press). Dean Mize holds a child as he helps evacuate people in Houston. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images) People evacuate in a boat from their homes in Houston. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Andrew White helps a neighbor after rescuing her from her home in his boat in Houston's River Oaks neighborhood on Sunday. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Clockwise from top left: People catch a ride on a construction vehicle down a flooded Houston street. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Adults use a kiddie pool to transport children as they evacuate on Monday. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Larry Koser Jr., left and his son Matthew look for important papers and heirlooms inside Larry Koser Sr.'s house after it was flooded by heavy rains. (Erich Schlegel / Getty Images) Alexendre Jorge evacuates Ethan Colman, 4, from a Houston neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Left: Rescuers move Paulina Tamirano, 92, from a boat to a truck bed as people evacuate from rising waters in Houston. (Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle) Right: Mark Ocosta and his baby, Aubrey, take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Left: Eduardo Retiz, 21, drives his elevated pickup truck through a flooded street near Addicks Reservoir. Right: A woman carries a dog above the rising floodwaters near Addicks Reservoir. (Photos by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)