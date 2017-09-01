One week

of HARVEY:

the photographs Neighbors rescue Jane Rhodes in Friendswood, Texas, on Sunday. (Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )

Since making landfall Friday, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in five decades hammered Houston and surrounding areas with drenching rainfall and epic flooding. The death toll is 31 and rising, and about 30,000 people have scrambled into shelters. And it's not over. Downgraded to a tropical depression, Harvey was drenching parts of Louisiana, with warnings that torrential rains could hit areas of Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Deputy Constables Sgt. Paul Fernandez, from left, Sgt. Michael Tran and Sgt. Radha Patel rescue a woman from rising water near Brays Bayou after heavy rains on Sunday. (Jon Shapley / Houston Chronicle)

Two kayakers try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou along South Braeswood Boulevard in Houston. (Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle) Emily Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas, Texas, on Sunday. (Nick Wagner / Austin American-Statesman)

Jesus Nunez carries his daughter Genesis, 6, as he and numerous family members flee their flooded home, walking nearly four hours to the safety of a relative's house on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

People push a stalled pickup to through a flooded street in Houston on Sunday, as Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department along Interstate 610 on Sunday. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press) Dean Mize holds a child as he helps evacuate people in Houston. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Andrew White helps a neighbor after rescuing her from her home in his boat in Houston's River Oaks neighborhood on Sunday. (Scott Olson / Getty Images) People evacuate in a boat from their homes in Houston. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

People walk down a flooded Houston street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with rains from Tropical Storm Harvey (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

<p>Staff Sgt. Lawrence Lind, left, hoists a child into a Black Hawk helicopter while Sgt. Ray Smith helps the boy who was rescued in Port Arthur, Texas.</p> (Chris Machian / Omaha World-Herald)

A flooded residential neighborhood near Interstate 10 in Houston, Texas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

People come out to view the flooded areas near their homes in Houston, Texas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

People catch a ride on a construction vehicle down a flooded Houston street. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Adults use a kiddie pool to transport children as they evacuate on Monday. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Alexendre Jorge evacuates Ethan Colman, 4, from a Houston neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press) Larry Koser Jr., left and his son Matthew look for important papers and heirlooms inside Larry Koser Sr.'s house after it was flooded by heavy rains. (Erich Schlegel / Getty Images)

Residents of the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, sit in waist-deep floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey. (Trudy Lampson / via Associated Press)

Rescuers move Paulina Tamirano, 92, from a boat to a truck bed as people evacuate from rising waters in Houston. (Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle) Mark Ocosta and his baby, Aubrey, take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Dean Mize holds children as he and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue people from flooded homes in Houston (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

People evacuate their flooded homes on Monday in Houston. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Residents wade through floodwaters as they evacuate their homes near the Addicks Reservoir Tuesday. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

CaroLine Kirkpatrick of Salt Lake City, Utah, is evacuated from the Omni Hotel by rescue worker Adam Caballero in Addicks, a suburb of Houston, Texas. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Eduardo Retiz, 21, drives his elevated pickup truck through a flooded street near Addicks Reservoir. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) A woman carries a dog above the rising floodwaters near Addicks Reservoir. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Emergency crews help rescue elderly residents from the Golden Years Assisted Living home in Orange, Texas. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

A cow sits in a pasture surrounded by floodwater left in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey near Orange, Texas. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)