• The Times is published at two strategically located production facilities in Southern California: the Olympic plant in Los Angeles and Irwindale.

• With 6 presses in the downtown Los Angeles plant and coupled with the production facilities in Irwindale, The Times has one of the largest investments in newspaper production facilities in the country.

• In 2014, the presses at the downtown Los Angeles facility were retrofitted to accommodate narrower, 44-inch-wide newsprint. This change reduced the amount of newsprint The Times uses without sacrificing publication quality or content.

• The Times' integrated news-editing and pagination system, which became operational in 2002, revolutionized the paper's daily operations. The system receives, processes and integrates text, art and photographs from reporters around the world as well as from wire services. It also transmits full pages to The Times' printing plant, files stories to The Times' archives and website, and handles advertisements and other data from advertising operations.