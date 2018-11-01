With new indictment, U.S. launches aggressive campaign to thwart China's economic attacks

"This is consistent with the state of confrontational actions over the last couple of weeks taken by the administration to tackle everything China's trying to do," said Samm Sacks, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "It's bigger than intellectual-property theft. It's supply-chain risk. It's China's efforts to be global leaders in 5G. It's traditional espionage. It's influence operations. This is part of a much broader whole-of-government approach to countering China's efforts to gain strategic advantage, particularly in emerging technology."