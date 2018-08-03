Infamous 'Manhattan Madam' Kristin Davis interviewed by Mueller's team of investigators

Kristin Davis, the former madam made famous for her role in the 2008 sex scandal that brought down former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, sat for a voluntary interview this week with investigators working for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, CNN reported Friday.
A spokeswoman for Davis told the Daily News that the former madam “had an informal meeting in D.C. on Wednesday.”
Davis, who was dubbed the “Manhattan Madam” and once ran for governor and controller before going to prison on a two-year sentence for selling prescription pills to government informants (She was released in 2016.), worked with flamboyant Republican consultant Roger Stone for a decade.
The two are close friends, and Stone is the godfather to Davis’ son.
Stone, a longtime ally of President Trump, has been a rumored target in Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling.
Last month, following reports that the onetime head of a prostitution ring had been subpoenaed by the special counsel’s office, Stone told the Daily News that Davis “has no knowledge of Russian collusion during the 2016 election.”
“I cannot imagine why the special counsel wants to interview her other than for the purposes of harassment,” he added.
A represenative for Davis told the Daily News last month that Davis is “currently in the cosmetology business.”
Meanwhile, Andrew Miller, who ran Davis’ campaign for governor and worked with Stone during the 2016 campaign, was ordered by a judge this week to testify before a Mueller grand jury.
Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rejected Miller’s challenge to a subpoena on the grounds that Mueller's appointment was unconstitutional.
"Multiple statutes authorize the Special Counsel's appointment, and the official who appointed the Special Counsel had power to do so. For these reasons ... the witness's motion to quash the grand jury subpoenas is denied,” Howell wrote in a 93-page opinion signed July 31.
Mueller is reportedly interested in Stone's contacts with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the Twitter handle “Guccifer 2.0,” which was allegedly used by Kremlin-linked hackers during the 2016 election to share emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee.