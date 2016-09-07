Hillary Clinton is not the only one with foundation problems

Hillary Clinton has tried every imaginable argument to confront voter concerns about the Clinton Foundation and her ties to its big donors. She has touted its charitable work, denied vehemently any conflicts of interest and warned about all the impoverished people who would be hurt if its work were to stop.

None of the talking points have assuaged voter concerns.

Now, Clinton is working to shift the spotlight onto foundation work that may have compromised Donald Trump. She and Bill Clinton are aggressively attacking a Trump nonprofit’s $25,000 political donation to a group supporting Florida Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi at the same time Bondi’s office was looking into allegations that Trump University defrauded its students.

Bondi never filed charges against Trump or his real-estate course, saying her office was satisfied that litigation set in motion elsewhere would address the matter.

But the IRS fined Trump’s nonprofit $2,500 for violating rules that prohibit charities from making political contributions. The Clintons call it a classic pay-to-play and the campaign's surrogates have been arguing that the media holds Hillary Clinton to a double standard.

Trump’s relationship to Bondi is not a new development. It was discussed when Trump University emerged as an issue earlier in the presidential race. But the Clinton campaign is digging into it aggressively after the IRS fine came to light and as Trump makes allegations of corruption by Clinton the focal point of his campaign. Clinton is hoping to neutralize those allegations.

The focus on Trump’s foundation also presents Clinton yet another opportunity to raise one of her campaign’s favorite subjects: Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns. He is the first presidential nominee in decades to fail to do so.

“The list goes on and on: the scams, the frauds, the questionable relationships, the business activities that have stiffed workers,” Clinton said on her campaign plane Monday. “Clearly, his tax returns tell a story the American people deserve and need to know.”