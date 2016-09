The Mexican Cabinet minister who reportedly lobbied hard to invite Donald Trump for a visit with President Enrique Peña Nieto has resigned, according to news reports. Mexican officials did not give a reason why Finance Minister Luis Videgaray has vacated his post.

But the way the Trump visit played out surely did not help his career in politics.

The meeting stirred outrage in Mexico, where Peña Nieto already was grappling with dismal approval ratings. Resentment among Mexicans only grew after Trump flew back across the U.S. border and delivered a blistering anti-immigration address just hours after the meeting, renewing his vow that Mexico would be paying for the massive border wall he envisions.