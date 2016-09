For months, Donald Trump has been banning news outlets that fell out of favor with him from attending his campaign events. It hasn't proved a particularly effective strategy.

The outlets, which included the Washington Post, Politico and Huffington Post, continued to cover him, and Trump often couldn't resist engaging directly with the very news organizations he had sworn off.

The blacklist became a news event itself, feeding a narrative from Hillary Clinton's campaign that Trump is thin-skinned and not transparent. Now, CNN reports, it is over.