Give Obama credit for his accomplishments in the face of GOP obstruction

To the editor: How could President Obama have better managed the federal bureaucracy when the Republican leaders in Congress were determined almost from the start to thwart him? (“Why presidents fail,” Opinion, Aug. 24)

That Obama accomplished as much as he did (providing a national healthcare program, saving the U.S. auto industry and ameliorating the worst effects of one of the most devastating recessions in our history) is a testament to calm, steady leadership in the face of shocking partisan opposition.

Gordon J. Louttit, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: Finally someone recognizes that America is wholly dependent on the unelected bureaucrats. The choice of a presidential candidate does little to change the direction of government growth and instability.

Of course, many presidential candidates have had little experience dealing with this fact. I remember President Carter finding out, much to his dismay, that the United States government dances to a different tune than the government of Georgia.

America probably will survive no matter which presidential candidate wins in November — we can only hope this is so.

Richard Rorex, Apple Valley

