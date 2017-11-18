MeToo: Et tu, Al Franken?

Stories that would have been waved off at the time they occurred as harmless or aberrational are now gaining currency. Women who previously have only whispered their stories in private are now being convinced to go public because it seems that, at last, they might be taken seriously, that they won’t be brushed off.

It’s good that that moment has finally come, and that women are stepping forward with stories of sexual aggression of every variation.

So far, we are just scraping the surface, hearing mostly about the misdeeds of very powerful men — not the everyday harassment and intimidation meted out in the lower echelons of society. And thorny questions remain about how society should treat decades-old allegations or differentiate among the many gradations of bad behavior alleged.

Yet it is important that we see the whole picture, even if the tales are decades old, describe murky, unwanted advances or seem at first, in some cases, like nothing more than mean-spirited jokes. We need to understand the breadth of the problem if we are going to begin to address the problem and to change attitudes in a meaningful way.

>> Click here to read more