Can Kavanaugh be trusted to protect women's rights?

Credible as Christine Blasey Ford is, her allegation that a 17-year-old, drunken Brett Kavanaugh aggressively forced himself on her 36 years ago, groped her while attempting to remove her clothes and muted her cries for help might not be enough alone to determine the Supreme Court nominee’s fitness for a lifetime seat. But there are other pieces of the federal appeals court judge’s past that, taken together with Ford’s allegation, should worry anyone who cares about women’s rights.

UCLA law professor Laura E. Gómez has special insight on this, having clerked at the same federal appeals courthouse in Pasadena where Kavanaugh worked for Judge Alex Kozinski, who resigned last year after 15 women accused him of harassing them physically or verbally. Gómez writes in an L.A. Times op-ed article :

"I find myself doubting Kavanaugh’s truthfulness about what happened to Christine Blasey Ford because I doubt his veracity about something that has gotten lost in the latest news: His testimony during the confirmation hearings when asked about the sexual improprieties of one of his mentors, retired Judge Alex Kozinski of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals....

"Asked repeatedly by both Republican and Democrat senators about his knowledge of Kozinski’s bad acts, Kavanaugh said he never witnessed Kozinski 'engaging in inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature.'

"Along with his insistence that he never assaulted a younger girl when he was 17, these denials lead me to question Kavanaugh’s inclination to treat women as the full equals of men under the law....

"Kavanaugh couldn’t possibly have missed the furor over reporting about Kozinski’s questionable behavior in the Los Angeles Times in 2008. According to what Kozinski told The Times, he had maintained 'for years' a website filled with sexually explicit images, and he had invited 'friends' to view the images. Kozinski described what he uploaded to the site as 'funny' and 'interesting.' They included a video of a woman shaving her pubic area and a photo of a naked woman on all fours painted to look like a cow.

"It simply doesn’t ring true to me that, as he asserted during the confirmation process, Kavanaugh would be in the dark about allegations of impropriety related to Kozinski....

"I can’t help connecting the dots between a boys-will-be-boys high school culture, socialization into the legal profession by a ribald mentor, and what appears to be a convenient, willful blindness to that mentor’s obvious missteps. Perhaps Kavanaugh can’t identify harassment, and possibly assault, or he doesn’t want to. Either way, I don’t trust him to protect women’s rights."

