Meet the Atlanta zoo's newest member: A cockroach named after Tom Brady

You win some, and you lose some. That’s what Zoo Atlanta is learning after losing its Super Bowl bet to Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village.

After losing the wager, the Atlanta zoo had to name one of its baby animals after Super Bowl MVP and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

With over 220 species and 1,500 animals, the zoo decided to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after Brady. The official announcement was made on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQdiIoTDMpr/?taken-by=zooatl

Besides the Super Bowl rings and MVP trophies, Brady can officially add a zoo animal to his official list of accolades.

