With their top free agent target secured, the Lakers are expected to have a conversation with Julius Randle’s representatives Monday. The nature of that conversation is unclear.
Randle has not yet received a contract offer from the Lakers, who control his rights as a restricted free agent.
He counts for $12.5 million against the salary cap, but because he has played under the same contract for longer than three years, the Lakers have his Bird rights and can exceed the salary cap to sign him. If Randle receives an offer from another team and signs their offer sheet, the Lakers also have the right to match it.
The Lakers don’t belong strictly to Los Angeles. They’re also the favorite team of bettors in Las Vegas.
So Sunday’s announcement that LeBron James is joining the Lakers caused a significant shift by oddsmakers who are taking into account not only the dramatic roster upgrade, but the expected onslaught of those who want to gamble on the team just because of their allegiance.
News that James will join the Lakers saw sports books like the influential Westgate SuperBook slash the team’s future odds of winning the NBA title from an opening 20-1 during June’s NBA Finals to 7-2 — making the Lakers tied with the Boston Celtics as the second choice behind the defending-champion Golden State Warriors.
After securing LeBron James on a four-year deal worth $154 million, the Lakers agreed Sunday to one-year deals with three veterans.
They will pay Kentavious Caldwell-Pope $12 million, Lance Stephenson $4.4 million and JaVale McGee $2.4 million, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. None of those deals can become official until Friday.
Two contracts did become official. The Lakers signed first-round draft pick Moe Wagner, which means he can’t be traded for at least 30 days. They also signed Malik Newman, a rookie from Kansas, to a two-way deal.
Under cover of darkness and all by himself, Magic Johnson arrived at LeBron James’ Brentwood house at 9:01 p.m. on Saturday.
He knew — he just knew — that if he could look James in the eye and talk to him, they’d connect. They had too much in common for that not to happen.
It was Johnson’s turn to save his beloved Lakers franchise.
LeBron is a Laker.
Four words that were once whispers of dreams can now be shouted across Los Angeles with a force that will rattle our sports landscape down to its historic core.
The King is coming.
LeBron James agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million with the Lakers on Sunday, and the world of social media went into a frenzy when the announcement was made.
Former and current Lakers welcomed James with open arms.
Several former Lakers stars, including a few Hall of Famers, were excited to see LeBron James agree to join the team on Sunday night.
They understand James’ otherworldly talent can lift a franchise that hasn’t been in the playoffs for five consecutive years and hasn’t won an NBA championship since 2010.
James’ agency, Klutch Sports Group, said its client had agreed to a four-year, $154-million deal.