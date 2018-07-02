After securing LeBron James on a four-year deal worth $154 million, the Lakers agreed Sunday to one-year deals with three veterans.
They will pay Kentavious Caldwell-Pope $12 million, Lance Stephenson $4.4 million and JaVale McGee $2.4 million, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. None of those deals can become official until Friday.
Two contracts did become official. The Lakers signed first-round draft pick Moe Wagner, which means he can’t be traded for at least 30 days. They also signed Malik Newman, a rookie from Kansas, to a two-way deal.
Under cover of darkness and all by himself, Magic Johnson arrived at LeBron James’ Brentwood house at 9:01 p.m. on Saturday.
He knew — he just knew — that if he could look James in the eye and talk to him, they’d connect. They had too much in common for that not to happen.
It was Johnson’s turn to save his beloved Lakers franchise.
LeBron is a Laker.
Four words that were once whispers of dreams can now be shouted across Los Angeles with a force that will rattle our sports landscape down to its historic core.
The King is coming.
LeBron James agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million with the Lakers on Sunday, and the world of social media went into a frenzy when the announcement was made.
Former and current Lakers welcomed James with open arms.
Several former Lakers stars, including a few Hall of Famers, were excited to see LeBron James agree to join the team on Sunday night.
They understand James’ otherworldly talent can lift a franchise that hasn’t been in the playoffs for five consecutive years and hasn’t won an NBA championship since 2010.
James’ agency, Klutch Sports Group, said its client had agreed to a four-year, $154-million deal.