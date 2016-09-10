Denny Hamlin wins again at Richmond but Ryan Newman steals the spotlight

It was yet another Denny Hamlin runaway for Joe Gibbs Racing in what turned out to be an anticlimactic end to NASCAR's regular season.

The fireworks came off the track at Richmond International Raceway, where Ryan Newman angrily chided former boss Tony Stewart after an accident between the two officially ended Newman's chances to make the playoffs.

The verbal beat down from Newman came with 37 laps Saturday night, before Hamlin earned his third career Sprint Cup win at Richmond while giving JGR its third consecutive victory at the track.

Newman called Stewart “bipolar,” said the retiring race car driver had anger issues, and all but outright referenced the 2014 incident in which Stewart fatally struck a sprint car driver.

Newman drove for Stewart for five years before he was released at the end of the 2013 season.