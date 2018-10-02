NCAA serves Baylor with list of allegations 3 years after sexual assault scandal surfaced, report says

Three years after a sexual assault scandal came to light at Baylor University, the NCAA has served the school with a formal notice of allegations, according to a media report.
The Texas school is being cited for lack of institutional control and its former football coach, Art Briles, has been cited for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
Baylor has been accused of failing to properly address allegations of sexual assault and violence that involve the football program and date back years. The situation became widely known after the university commissioned an investigation in late 2015.
News of the NCAA notice comes a day after the university confirmed it is actively investigating an allegation that its former Board of Regents chairman used “extremely offensive and hurtful language” in a 2014 private conversation.
Baylor has previously run afoul of NCAA regulations involving the men’s basketball program in the early 2000s and with the men’s and women’s basketball programs in 2012. The current NCAA investigation began last year.
The sexual assault scandal has led to the firing or resignation of Briles, athletic director Ian McCaw and university President Kenneth W. Starr.