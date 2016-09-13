Jim Harbaugh says there was no pick during last weekend's Michigan game

Just to be clear, Jim Harbaugh says, no boogers were eaten.

The Michigan coach felt compelled to address the issue during his weekly radio appearance because of a television shot from last weekend’s game that made the rounds on the Internet.

Shown on the sideline between plays, Harbaugh appeared to pick his nose, then put his fingers to his mouth.

"I have never eaten a booger in my entire life," the coach said Monday night. "It might have looked like that was happening, but if you rub your nose and then you bite your fingernail, that's not eating a booger.

“There was no booger eaten.”

