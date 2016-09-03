Live updates: USC vs. Alabama

There's less than two hours until 20th-ranked USC and top-ranked Alabama kick off in the Advocare Classic.

USC Coach Clay Helton brought his players to AT&T Stadium on Friday for a walk-through. It likely was beneficial for the Trojans -- this stadium certainly has a wow factor unlike any other when you walk into it. The jumbotron appears larger than jumbo.

Alabama is 3-0 in games played at AT&T Stadium.

The fan ratio between the Trojans and Crimson Tide appears close. The city of Dallas has been blanketed in fans wearing Cardinal and Gold as well as Crimson and White.

Alabama, the defending national champion, is likely to play two quarterbacks, Cooper Bateman and Blake Barnett, who is from Corona Santiago High.

Quarterback Max Browne will make his first start for USC after winning the job over Sam Darnold in training camp.