Live updates: USC vs. Alabama

The No. 20-ranked USC Trojans travel to Arlington, Texas, to take on the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at 5 o'clock tonight (nationally televised on ABC). Times reporter Lindsey Thiry and colleagues will be providing coverage of the season-opening game.

Here's some insights into the game:


Sept. 3, 2016
Less than two hours until kickoff in Arlington

Lindsey Thiry

There's less than two hours until 20th-ranked USC and top-ranked Alabama kick off in the Advocare Classic.

USC Coach Clay Helton brought his players to AT&T Stadium on Friday for a walk-through. It likely was beneficial for the Trojans -- this stadium certainly has a wow factor unlike any other when you walk into it. The jumbotron appears larger than jumbo. 

Alabama is 3-0 in games played at AT&T Stadium. 

The fan ratio between the Trojans and Crimson Tide appears close. The city of Dallas has been blanketed in fans wearing Cardinal and Gold as well as Crimson and White.

Alabama, the defending national champion, is likely to play two quarterbacks, Cooper Bateman and Blake Barnett, who is from Corona Santiago High.

Quarterback Max Browne will make his first start for USC after winning the job over Sam Darnold in training camp.

A war of (silk-screened) words

Zach Helfand

(Associated Press)

The T-shirt war began in USC’s bookstore.

There, a shirt appeared, mocking Alabama’s “Roll Tide” tagline.

“ROLL TEARS ROLL,” the T-shirt said.

A few days later, the response came.

"OUR O.J. ONLY KILLED CLEMSON," the T-shirt, posted on TeePublic.com, announced, referring to Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, who tore apart Clemson’s defense in last season’s national championship game.

Read more

Get ready for some awkwardness, as well as Lane Kiffin and Alabama

Bill Plaschke

(Vasha Hunt / AL.com)

Believe what you want, listen to everyone make nice, trust that it’s going to be strictly a contest of helmets and pads and two historic football teams, but understand one very human truth.

Lane Kiffin began trolling USC about Saturday’s game with Alabama nearly eight months ago.

You remember it now, right? Of course you do.

Kiffin is still the pebble in the sockless loafer of Trojan fans, rattling around in there for about three years now, digging into the softest skin at the most uncomfortable times, and the former USC coach poked again last winter from his perch as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

During an interview before January’s national title game, Kiffin was asked about his former assistant, Clay Helton, and he just couldn’t help himself.

“This morning my son Knox says, ‘Hey Daddy, we’re going to be in Dallas and we’re going to whip USC next year,’’’ he said. “I didn’t think about it, but now that I think about it, I can’t help Clay.’’

Read more

