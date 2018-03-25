Films & programs for the week of March 25: Mt. Athos, Greece; Route 66 photography

GREECE
Presentation
John McKinney, a.k.a. the Trailmaster, will discuss hiking the Holy Mountain, Mt. Athos, Greece
When, where: 6:30 p.m. March 28, the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.
ROUTE 66
Presentation
Sandi Wheaton will present her photographic images taken on Route 66 and will introduce her work on the Salton Sea.
When, where: 7 p.m. March 29, Copper Mountain College, 6162 Rotary Way, Joshua Tree
Admission, info: Free. (760) 367-5535
CAMPING
Workshop
Experts offer tips on gear, clothing, nutrition and more for winter campers.
When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday 1/21 at REI stores in Arcadia, 214 N. Santa Anita Ave.; Manhattan Beach, 1800 Rosecrans Ave., Suite E; and Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. (626) 447-1062 for Arcadia; (310) 727-0728 for Manhattan Beach; (310) 458-4370 for Santa Monica.
