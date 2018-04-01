Films & programs for the week of April 1: Day hike in Joshua Tree; exploring the Italian Dolomites, Croatia and Slovenia

ITALY, CROATIA & SLOVENIA
Presentation
Walking guide Gary Scott will share photos, stories and travel tips about the Italian Dolomites, Croatia and Slovenia.
When, where: 6:30 p.m. April 6 at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.
JOSHUA TREE
Day hike
Hike to the Desert Queen Mine, one of Joshua Tree's longest-running and most profitable mines, and explore old tailings and sites where miners lived and worked. Learn about desert plants along the way.
When, where: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7. Oasis Visitor Center, 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms.
Admission, info: $45. (760) 367-5535
Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.