Places in Hawaii where fragile coral reefs make for great snorkeling

Hawaii’s eight main islands are surrounded by 410,000 acres of live coral reefs, sometimes called the rainforest of the sea, the Coral Reef Outreach Network says.
Because of the area’s isolated location, many marine species are found nowhere else in the world. It’s no wonder that this year Hawaii banned the sale of sunscreens containing certain chemicals (namely, oxybenzone and octinoxate) that kill off the reefs.
Don’t worry, you can slather on sunscreen sold on the islands that doesn’t carry harmful chemicals — and go snorkeling to see what you’re protecting.
Molokini Crater, Maui
Molokini Crater is known for its clear waters, which often allow you to spot marine life more than 150 feet away.
The ring-shaped reef about three miles off the southwest coast is the result of a volcanic eruption and protected from swells and currents.
Why snorkel here? It’s home to more than 250 species of fish, including yellow tang, parrot fish and moray eels. It’s also a bird sanctuary, so you’ll see lots of seabirds if you happen to look up.
Several companies offer snorkeling tours of the crater and boat transportation from various locations on Maui.
Info: Molokini Crater
Hanauma Bay, Oahu
Hanauma Bay, a 30-minute drive east of Waikiki, is a volcanic crater that’s full of diverse sea life, such as damselfish and trumpet fish.
With more than a million visitors a year, it’s one of the most popular places to swim and snorkel. The bay is protected from ocean swells, making it an easy swim for all levels.
If you’re driving, get there early and park for $1. You can also take a taxi or the No. 22 bus. Snorkel gear costs $20 to rent.
If you’re staying in Waikiki, you can book the Hanauma Bay State Park’s $25 snorkeling tour, which includes snorkel gear and a round-trip shuttle from Waikiki. The tour lasts 4½ hours from the pickup time.
Whether you snorkel independently or with a tour, you’ll need $7.50 per person to cover the park entrance fee, plus more if you want to buy food or gifts.
Info: Hanauma Bay State Park, 7455 Kalanianaole Highway, Honolulu
Kealakekua Bay, Hawaii Island
Kealakekua Bay, 17 miles south of Kona, is the only underwater state park off the island of Hawaii. It’s also where Capt. James Cook, the first British explorer to visit Hawaii, died in a skirmish with native Hawaiians on Feb. 14, 1779.
At Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park, you’ll find a white obelisk memorializing Cook visible on the shore. The best snorkeling is near the monument, on the opposite side of the bay from the parking lot.
Info: Kealakekua Bay
Poipu Beach, Kauai
The south shore of Kauai gets a lot of attention from the underwater crowd. Poipu Beach is one of the island’s most popular snorkeling spots, known for its underwater volcanic formations and coral reefs. You may see an endangered Hawaiian monk seal here, but you must stay at least 100 feet away.
The crescent-shaped Poipu Beach State Park features clear waters; be sure to check ocean currents and conditions before diving in.
Other good snorkeling spots on the island include Kee and Haena Beach parks on the North Shore and a protected lagoon that’s good for kids at Lydgate Beach Park on the island’s east side.
Info: Snorkeling Kauai
