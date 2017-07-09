Northern exposures

Julie Evans, her husband, James, and their two daughters, Melanie, 11, and Ava, 9, visited Alberta, Canada, for eight days in early June. The family was waiting for their tour to start at the Atlas Coal Mine National Historic Site in East Coulee when Julie spotted the truck parked by the road. She said the photo depicts the area as a ghost town. “I was thinking that this truck was parked one day long ago, and it never turned on again,” the La Crescenta resident said. She took the photo with a Canon S120.
