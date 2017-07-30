A high view of St. Andrews, Scotland

Mike Jankowski and 12 of his friends went to St. Andrews, Scotland, for a week in June. They do a golf trip every year, but this was their first time overseas. Jankowski and couple of his friends left the links one afternoon to visit the ruins of St. Andrews Cathedral, Scotland’s largest medieval church.

The Moorpark resident braved the 156 steps up to St. Rule’s Tower, which were “very narrow and steep,” to take this photo with his Samsung S7 phone. He liked how the corner of the tower “pointed” to the town’s major sites. To the right is the town’s castle; St. Andrews University is in the center.

To submit a photo

Send unaltered original files to yourscene-travel@latimes.com or hashtag them on Instagram with #yourscenelat. Photographers agree that The Times may reproduce photos in any format.

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

denise.florez@latimes.com

@deniseflorez