A high view of St. Andrews, Scotland

Mike Jankowski and 12 of his friends went to St. Andrews, Scotland, for a week in June. They do a golf trip every year, but this was their first time overseas. Jankowski and couple of his friends left the links one afternoon to visit the ruins of St. Andrews Cathedral, Scotland’s largest medieval church.
The Moorpark resident braved the 156 steps up to St. Rule’s Tower, which were “very narrow and steep,” to take this photo with his Samsung S7 phone. He liked how the corner of the tower “pointed” to the town’s major sites. To the right is the town’s castle; St. Andrews University is in the center.
