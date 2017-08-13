Holy Week in Quito, Ecuador

Kariné Armen went to Ecuador in March 2016, where she witnessed a procession in Quito during Holy Week, or Semana Santa. Armen said in many Latin American countries the color purple represents loyalty, penance and mourning of the crucifixion. The Glendale resident took the photograph with a Canon EOS 60D.
