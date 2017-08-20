A quiet day in Puerto Rico's Old San Juan

Madeleine Woo went on a cruise in July with her family. At a port call in Puerto Rico she took this photo of a deserted street in Old San Juan, the island’s oldest settlement. She liked the colonial architecture and “the brightly colored buildings, cobblestone streets, and intricate ironwork on the balconies and doors.” The Elk Grove, Calif., resident used a Nikon D3300 to take the photograph.

To submit a photo

Send unaltered original files to yourscene-travel@latimes.com or hashtag them on Instagram with #yourscenelat. Photographers agree that The Times may reproduce photos in any format.

