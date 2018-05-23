Dear Lady Trustees of USC: It's time to speak up and hold Max Nikias accountable

No one is suggesting that Nikias knew that Tyndall, who worked at the health center for three decades, had been accused over the years of mistreating young patients. Just as no one is blaming Nikias for former medical school dean Carmen Puliafito's use of meth. But critics are suggesting that Nikias leads a university that is incapable of policing its worst actors, and that when it is called on its failures, it obfuscates, hides and denies.