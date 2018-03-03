Hollywood's moral confusion: They kicked Harvey out, then nominated Kobe for an Oscar

Just this week, a former stylist to Ryan Seacrest of E! went public with her accusation that he had sexually harassed and assaulted her over a period of six years. Suzi Hardy told Variety that Seacrest ground his erect penis against her, groped her vagina and once slapped her bottom so hard he left a welt. She decided to come forward, she said, after E! investigated and found "insufficient evidence to support the claims."