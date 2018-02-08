'Little' Adam Schiff, Trump's Twitter nemesis, liked it better when he had a nasty nickname to himself

Republicans, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes of Tulare, say the warrant was based on information from a biased source — the "Steele Dossier," which was commissioned by a firm with ties to the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign. That information, say Republicans, was not properly disclosed to the court by either the FBI or the Justice Department, which sought the surveillance. Democrats say, as Nunes would later acknowledge, the court was indeed aware that the information had partisan roots.