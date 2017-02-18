5 Freeway in Sun Valley reopens after flooding subsides

All lanes of the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley are now open after heavy flooding caused a shutdown through early Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson said.

The freeway had been closed since late Friday afternoon from Lankershim Boulevard to Sheldon Street.

Crews are still cleaning the remnants of a mudslide on the 210 Freeway in Altadena after heavy rains Friday night.

The mudslide was reported at 5:49 p.m. Friday night, Nicholson said. The Wheatland Avenue entrance and exit ramps were closed, but expected to reopen around 9 a.m, Nicholson said.