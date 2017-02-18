50,000 L.A. residents are still without power, and Amtrak is expected to resume service Saturday night

Utility crews were still working to restore power to about 50,000 Los Angeles residents as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

“There was a lot of wind, there was a lot of downed wires and that kind of operation does take time, ”said L.A. Department of Water and Power spokeswoman Kim Hughes. “We’re working as quickly ... as possible, with safety in mind.”

More than 82,000 LADWP customers were without power when the storm was at its worst on Friday afternoon, according to an LADWP statement. The department expects most of the remaining customers to get their power back in the next 12 to 24 hours, the statement says.

Meanwhile, Amtrak may resume service between San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles on Saturday night after the route was closed Saturday morning .

"Due to mudslides and other weather related factors, we have crews out there now removing debris from the tracks," Union Pacific Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs said in an email. "We will follow up with inspections once debris removal is complete to ensure they are safe to resume operations and then hope to restore service. "