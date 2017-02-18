CALIFORNIA
Live storm updates: The latest on flooding, power outages and evacuations
The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years has brought torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds to the area.

  • A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
  • Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
  • High surf could cause coastal flooding.
  • Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.

Latest updates

