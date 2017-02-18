The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years has brought torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds to the area.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Abandoned cars sit on the flooded 5 Freeway in Sun Valley
Abandoned cars sit on the flooded 5 Freeway by Lankershim Boulevard in Sun Valley.