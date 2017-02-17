The brunt of today's major storm moving on Southern California has not hit Los Angeles County yet, but the weather system has already produced significant rainfall along the Central Coast.

Here are some 24-hour rain totals from the National Weather Service:

San Marcos Pass: 1.67 inches

Refugio Pass: 1.57

Rocky Butte: 1.54

Lompoc: 1.44

Sovang: 1.40

Ygnacio Ridge: 1.37

Buellton: 1.19

Sudden Peak: 1.14

Los Prietos: 1.10