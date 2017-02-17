The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Central Coast sees substantial rainfall
The brunt of today's major storm moving on Southern California has not hit Los Angeles County yet, but the weather system has already produced significant rainfall along the Central Coast.
Here are some 24-hour rain totals from the National Weather Service:
San Marcos Pass: 1.67 inches
Refugio Pass: 1.57
Rocky Butte: 1.54
Lompoc: 1.44
Sovang: 1.40
Ygnacio Ridge: 1.37
Buellton: 1.19
Sudden Peak: 1.14
Los Prietos: 1.10