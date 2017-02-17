Body found in submerged vehicle in Victorville

A swift-water rescue in Victorville ended in the recovery of a body from a submerged vehicle, the San Bernardino Fire Department said.

Authorities were called to Pebble Beach and La Paz drives for a report of vehicles swept downstream, the Fire Department tweeted.

Authorities rescued one person from the top of a partially submerged vehicle. A rescue team then entered a vehicle under the water and found a person dead inside.

The person wasn't immediately identified, and there was no word on the precise cause of death.