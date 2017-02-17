CALIFORNIA
Live storm updates: The latest on flooding, power outages and evacuations
LOCAL CALIFORNIA

The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years has brought torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds to the area.

  • A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
  • Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
  • High surf could cause coastal flooding.
  • Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.

Body found in submerged vehicle in Victorville

A swift-water rescue in Victorville ended in the recovery of a body from a submerged vehicle, the San Bernardino Fire Department said.

Authorities were called to Pebble Beach and La Paz drives for a report of vehicles swept downstream, the Fire Department tweeted.

Authorities rescued one person from the top of a partially submerged vehicle. A rescue team then entered a vehicle under the water and found a person dead inside.

The person wasn't immediately identified, and there was no word on the precise cause of death.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
54°