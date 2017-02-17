The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years has brought torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds to the area.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Body found in submerged vehicle in Victorville
A swift-water rescue in Victorville ended in the recovery of a body from a submerged vehicle, the San Bernardino Fire Department said.
Authorities were called to Pebble Beach and La Paz drives for a report of vehicles swept downstream, the Fire Department tweeted.
Authorities rescued one person from the top of a partially submerged vehicle. A rescue team then entered a vehicle under the water and found a person dead inside.
The person wasn't immediately identified, and there was no word on the precise cause of death.