The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years has brought torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds to the area.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Crews working through the night to restore power, but thousands remain in the dark
|Times Staff
Utility crews will work through the night to restore power to 78,200 customers affected by outages, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported late Friday.
Because of the high number of incidents and the intense wind and rain expected to continue through the night, DWP staffers estimate restoration will take 12-24 hours, maybe longer for some customers.
Below are the hardest hit areas, followed by the number of customers without power, as of 10 p.m. Friday:
Chinatown - 2,290 customers
Boyle Heights - 890 customers
East Hollywood – 6,000 customers
Mid Wilshire – 3,600 customers
Sherman Oaks – 2,600 customers
Larchmont – 3,200 customers
Green Meadows – 4,400 customers
Vermont/Slauson- 2,244 customers
Arlington Heights- 1,871 customers
Harvard Heights- 1,797 customers
Reseda - 3,000 customers
Van Nuys - 3,800 customers
Palms - 3,400 customers
Del Rey - 3,400 customers
Korea Town - 3,500 customers
Hollywood- 1,422 customers
The DWP urged customers to use caution around downed or dangling power lines or poles. If you see a downed wire, always assume it is live and immediately dial 9-1-1. Never touch a downed power line or anything that’s touching a downed power line -- including water.