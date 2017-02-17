Crews working through the night to restore power, but thousands remain in the dark

Utility crews will work through the night to restore power to 78,200 customers affected by outages, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported late Friday.

Because of the high number of incidents and the intense wind and rain expected to continue through the night, DWP staffers estimate restoration will take 12-24 hours, maybe longer for some customers.

Below are the hardest hit areas, followed by the number of customers without power, as of 10 p.m. Friday:

Chinatown - 2,290 customers

Boyle Heights - 890 customers

East Hollywood – 6,000 customers

Mid Wilshire – 3,600 customers

Sherman Oaks – 2,600 customers

Larchmont – 3,200 customers

Green Meadows – 4,400 customers

Vermont/Slauson- 2,244 customers

Arlington Heights- 1,871 customers

Harvard Heights- 1,797 customers

Reseda - 3,000 customers

Van Nuys - 3,800 customers

Palms - 3,400 customers

Del Rey - 3,400 customers

Korea Town - 3,500 customers

Hollywood- 1,422 customers

The DWP urged customers to use caution around downed or dangling power lines or poles. If you see a downed wire, always assume it is live and immediately dial 9-1-1. Never touch a downed power line or anything that’s touching a downed power line -- including water.