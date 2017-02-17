Eight people who were stranded in the Sepulveda Basin’s rain-swollen water were rescued by the Los Angeles Fire Department’s swift-water rescue team on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Three people were in the water and five others trapped in the basin just after 2 p.m., said Capt. Daniel Curry.

“We used a rope system to access them and an inflatable boat,” he said.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Curry said he believed the group may have been homeless.

He urged people to remain home and to call 911 if they see downed power lines, knocked over by strong winds.

“This is a very strong storm,” he said. “It’s better for people to stay inside.”

Burbank Boulevard was closed between Hayvenhurst Avenue and the 405 Freeway.