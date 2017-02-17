The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Freeways and major roads flooded by rainwater
A powerful storm slammed into Southern California on Friday, creating a miserable evening commute.
Among the freeways and roads flooded:
- 101 Freeway at Seacliff in Ventura County
- 405/90 Freeway interchange in West L.A.
- 5 Freeway near Sheldon Street in Sun Valley
- Highway 33 in Ojai
- Portions of Highway 138 in Antelope Valley