Live storm updates: Flash flood warnings, evacuations and flight cancellations
The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.

  • A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
  • Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
  • High surf could cause coastal flooding.
  • Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.

Freeways and major roads flooded by rainwater

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A powerful storm slammed into Southern California on Friday, creating a miserable evening commute.

Among the freeways and roads flooded:

  • 101 Freeway at Seacliff in Ventura County
  • 405/90 Freeway interchange in West L.A.
  • 5 Freeway near Sheldon Street in Sun Valley
  • Highway 33 in Ojai
  • Portions of Highway 138 in Antelope Valley

Latest updates

