Here's a look at the highest wind gusts in the last 6 hours across Southern California

As a powerful winter storm continues to move through Southern California, gusts reached up to 81 mph in Los Angeles County mountains Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the past six hours, forecasters observed strong winds across Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The southerly winds have downed trees in several locations. In Goleta, a large eucalyptus crushed a carport and damaged vehicles, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Here are some of the strongest winds across Southern California:

Los Angeles County

· 81 mph in Mill Creek in the Angeles National Forest

· 75 mph in Grass Mountain in the Lake Hughes area

· 70 mph in Sandberg

· 68 mph at Chilao Campground in the Angeles National Forest

· 63 mph in Lake Palmdale

· 62 mph in Topanga

· 56 mph at the Catalina Airport

· 55 mph at Saddle Peak

· 50 mph in the Newhall Pass

· 49 mph in Saugus

· 47 mph in Malibu Hills and Acton

· 49 mph in Torrance

· 37 mph at Mt. Wilson

· 36 mph in Santa Monica

· 34 mph in Glendale

· 33 mph at the Los Angeles International Airport

· 32 mph at Van Nuys Airport and in Granada Hills and Altadena

Santa Barbara County

· 65 mph at Santa Rosa Island

· 63 mph at Rancho Tepusquet in Santa Maria

· 48 mph in Santa Ynez

· 59 mph in the Lompoc Hills

· 57 mph at Point Arguello

Ventura County

· 63 mph at Boney Mountain

· 55 mph at Decker Canyon Road

· 54 mph at Point Mugu