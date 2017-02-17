The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
L.A. will see heaviest rainfall just in time for the evening commute
|Hailey Branson-Potts
A strong storm moving into the Southland on Friday will peak in the Los Angeles area in the afternoon and evening hours, right on time for the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.
Santa Barbara and Ventura counties received rainfall rates of up to an inch an hour early Friday, forecasters said.
“The afternoon commute is going to be a mess,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “Hopefully people can take a half day off. Being a Friday, I know a lot of people do that anyway. … The evening is shaping up to be nasty.”
The storm is likely the strongest to hit the region within the last six years, according to the weather service.