Mandatory evacuations and school closure ordered in Duarte

The city of Duarte ordered the mandatory evacuation of about 180 homes near the Fish fire burn scar early Friday, ahead of a storm that is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and mud flow to the region.

The boundaries for the evacuations are Brookridge Road to the east, Greenbank Avenue to the west, Royal Oaks Drive to the south and Brookridge Road to the north.

Valley View Elementary School on Melcanyon Road will be closed Friday, and city trash collection in the area has been postponed until Monday morning. Residents have been asked not to put trash cans on the street until 7 a.m. Monday.

Officials said the storm is expected to cause mud and debris flows worse than those in January along Melcanyon Road and adjacent streets, when 2,800 cubic yards of mud were brought down the hillside.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Duarte Community Center at 1600 Huntington Drive. It will remain open until mandatory evacuation orders are lifted.

Workers have been cleaning debris basins in the area since Wednesday to accommodate the expected mudflow, the city said in a statement .

Filled sandbags are available at Mountaincrest and Brookridge Road. Unfilled sandbags and sand are available at the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Station 44, at 1105 Highland Ave.