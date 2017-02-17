Metrolink riders: Expect delays

Metrolink trains experienced 30-minute to one-hour delays across the system because of Friday's storm.

Train speeds have been reduced by 20 miles per hour because of widespread flooding across the tracks, spokesman Scott Johnson said. The speed reduction will remain in place for the remainder of tonight's service, he said.

A handful of incidents along the system required responses earlier in the afternoon. A tree blocked the tracks near the Northridge station and had to be removed to allow travel along the Ventura County line. And flooding along the Antelope Valley line near south San Clemente for a time reduced track speed to 10 miles per hour.

But by about 6:15 p.m., all trains were running, albeit at slower speeds, Johnson said.

Riders are encouraged to visit Metrolink's Facebook and Twitter pages for more information about specific lines.