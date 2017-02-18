The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years has brought torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds to the area.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
More than 85.000 in Southern California still without power from storm
Utility crews were working to restore power to residents who have lost service during the storm
This morning, the L.A. Department of Water and Power said 57,318 customers were still without power. Southern California Edison said 28,000 customers still didn't have electricity.