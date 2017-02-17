Storm sends mud, rock and other debris flowing down Duarte streets

As heavy rain pounded the foothill community of Duarte on Friday night, mud and rock began slowly coming down Melcanyon Road and Deerlane Drive.

By 7 p.m., the street adjacent to Valley View Elementary School was overflowing with mud, rock and other debris. Homes that lined the street appeared to be unharmed by the slow-moving mudslide thanks to concrete and wood barriers that the city erected after fires made the area vulnerable.