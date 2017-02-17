The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Storm sends mud, rock and other debris flowing down Duarte streets
As heavy rain pounded the foothill community of Duarte on Friday night, mud and rock began slowly coming down Melcanyon Road and Deerlane Drive.
By 7 p.m., the street adjacent to Valley View Elementary School was overflowing with mud, rock and other debris. Homes that lined the street appeared to be unharmed by the slow-moving mudslide thanks to concrete and wood barriers that the city erected after fires made the area vulnerable.