Mudslides? Been there, done that, one Duarte teenager says

For 18-year-old Noah Renella, the threat of mudslides outside his home in Duarte has become too common to freak him out.

Renella lives with five other family members in a home across the street from Valley View Elementary School and said his house has been caught in the middle of recent mudslides.

Still, Renella said, he isn't worried. Previous mudslides caused damage to his car, but he didn't think this storm was strong enough to cause as much havoc.

Renella said that on Thursday night, police officers notified neighbors that their area would be under an evacuation order. But his family decided to stay put.

"The worst is over, it doesn't seem too bad this time because we have barricades," he said.