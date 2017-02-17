The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Nightmare L.A. commute as strong storm causes widespread road flooding
The storm was causing widespread flooding on roads and freeways across Southern California.
This was making for a nightmare afternoon commute, with many transition roads and off- and on-ramps flooded.
The 101 Freeway was closed in northern Ventura County.