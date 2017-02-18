Police rescue three from Santa Ana River, find one drowning victim in Thousand Oaks

Santa Ana police officers rescued a mother and her 8-year-old child after they fell into the Santa Ana River on Saturday afternoon, as well as a man who had jumped in to try and save them, police said.

Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to the area of the riverbed by 1st Street, which had filled after the weekend's powerful storm. They saw three people in the middle of the water, Santa Ana police said in a statement. Four officers jumped in and rescued them.

The mother and child were transported to a hospital as a precaution, and the man was treated at the scene.

At the Arroyo Conejo creek in Thousand Oaks, law enforcement officers rescued three men on Friday afternoon who had to scramble to higher ground when water began filling up the arroyo, Ventura County Sheriff’s Det. Tim Lohman said.

Someone near the tennis courts in the park above the arroyo saw the men and called police around 2:45 p.m., Lohman said. Officers from the Thousand Oaks Police Department, the Ventura County Fire Department and the Ventura County Sheriff's Department search-and-rescue and aviation units rescued the three men shortly thereafter, Lohman said.

"During the interview with the subjects, we found out that a fourth person was with them who was swept away by the current in the arroyo," Lohman said.

They searched for the fourth man, in his 20s, until about 8:30 p.m., when they called off the hunt because of weather conditions. Sheriff's aviation officers resumed the search Saturday, and located a man in the river bottom around 8:45 a.m.; they recovered his body around 11:30 a.m., Lohman said.

Law enforcement officials are not identifying the man until his family is notified, Lohman said.

The area is a common hiking spot, but it's closed during extreme weather.

"My only guess ... is that they were down in the arroyo, but what ended up happening is that the water surged so much it made it difficult to get out," Lohman said. "And once the water began to rise it made it difficult for them to get out safely.”

Lohman's advice to hikers is to stay away from moving water, and remember that the trails in Conejo Park are closed during heavy rain.

“When we have two days of rain like we did ... these rivers or washes or arroyos are unpredictable," Lohman said. “This swift water can carry somebody away or sweep them off their feet if they get close enough.”