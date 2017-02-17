Several winter shelters across L.A. to remain open for homeless during storm

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has temporarily extended its hours at several winter shelters across the county during the latest powerful storm.

Shelters opened from 5 p.m. Thursday and will operate continuously until 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Lancaster shelter will be open for 24 hours Friday. In La Puente, Bassett Park will maintain a temporary daytime shelter from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The winter shelters provide food and access to housing assistance and supportive services for the homeless during the winter, according to the Los Angeles County and Los Angeles city-run agency. More than 1,400 beds are available at shelters across Los Angeles County.

The shelters will resume normal operations after the storm ends.

For more information on the shelters, visit Winter Shelter Program or its hotline at (800) 548-6047 or call 211.

These shelters will remain open through Sunday: