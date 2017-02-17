The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Several winter shelters across L.A. to remain open for homeless during storm
|Veronica Rocha
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has temporarily extended its hours at several winter shelters across the county during the latest powerful storm.
Shelters opened from 5 p.m. Thursday and will operate continuously until 7 a.m. Sunday.
The Lancaster shelter will be open for 24 hours Friday. In La Puente, Bassett Park will maintain a temporary daytime shelter from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The winter shelters provide food and access to housing assistance and supportive services for the homeless during the winter, according to the Los Angeles County and Los Angeles city-run agency. More than 1,400 beds are available at shelters across Los Angeles County.
The shelters will resume normal operations after the storm ends.
For more information on the shelters, visit Winter Shelter Program or its hotline at (800) 548-6047 or call 211.
These shelters will remain open through Sunday:
- Highland Park
- Pomona
- Santa Clarita
- Skid row
- West Los Angeles
- South Los Angeles
- Sylmar
- Long Beach
- Bell