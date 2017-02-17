The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Strong winds and rain uproot large tree in Goleta that crushes carport, vehicles
|Veronica Rocha
A large eucalyptus tree toppled onto a carport and damaged cars in Goleta on Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of Ellwood Drive, fire officials said. No one was injured.
According to the University of California’s Tree Failure Report Program , there have been 5,902 tree or tree branch “fails” since 2010 in California.
Of those, 23.2% involved oak trees, 17.1% were pine trees and 12.6% were eucalyptus .