Strong winds and rain uproot large tree in Goleta that crushes carport, vehicles

A large eucalyptus tree toppled onto a carport and damaged cars in Goleta on Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Ellwood Drive, fire officials said. No one was injured.

According to the University of California’s Tree Failure Report Program , there have been 5,902 tree or tree branch “fails” since 2010 in California.

Of those, 23.2% involved oak trees, 17.1% were pine trees and 12.6% were eucalyptus .