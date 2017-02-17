The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Storm brings up to 1 inch of rain an hour in Santa Barbara, Ventura counties
While rain was beginning to move into Los Angeles County, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were being pounded by the storm sweeping Southern California today.
The National Weather Service reported that hourly rain totals topped 1 inch in some areas. Flood advisories in the area were in effect through the afternoon.
High winds downed trees in several locations, and several schools as the powerful weather system roared through.