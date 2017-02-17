The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Video captures big storm surge at Newport Pier
With a powerful storm battering Southern California, lifeguards captured the storm surge moving into Newport Beach on video.
Officials have warned of coastal flooding and high surf due to the storm, forecast to be the strongest in years.
Some beaches have been closed.