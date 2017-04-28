Berkeley officials warned students and residents to “keep a distance from violence” Thursday as police prepared for clashes between supporters and opponents of conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who had been scheduled to speak to two UC Berkeley student groups about immigration policy this week before her appearance was canceled.
“If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence,” Chancellor Nicholas Dirks and Mayor Jesse Arreguín said in a joint statement Thursday morning.
5 arrested at Berkeley demonstrations
|Veronica Rocha
Police arrested five people and confiscated numerous weapons Thursday during demonstrations in Berkeley.
The Berkeley Police Department said the arrests were "part of a coordinated effort to manage large scale demonstrations in the downtown and South Campus neighborhoods and on the UC Berkeley campus."
According to police, a few hundred people had peacefully gathered at the Civic Center Park, where speakers held a "Free Speech" rally.
"There were no reports of injuries nor any property damage," police said in a statement.
Police said they arrested:
- Stephen Hall, 48, of Oakland on suspicion of attempting to incite a riot and violating probation.
- Mark Wilder, 52, of Irvine, on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk/dagger.
- An unidentified teenager on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
- An unidentified person on suspicion of resisting arrest.
- Donque Addison, 28, of Oakland on suspicion of resisting arrest.