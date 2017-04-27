Police arrest at least 1 demonstrator at UC Berkeley

At least one demonstrator was arrested Thursday at UC Berkeley after police say he refused to identify himself and remove a surgical mask covering half of his face.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer performing his duties, police said. A San Francisco Chronicle reporter recorded video of the arrest as it unfolded on campus.

Police first detained the man because they said he was holding a sign that was larger than what is allowed on campus. He told officers that he would cut down the size of his sign. Officers then told the man that he was being detained and that he had to identify himself.

“You’re criminalizing me for holding a sign,” the man told the officer.

The officer responded by saying, “It’s not criminal.”

The man told the reporter that he was wearing a mask because he had a sore throat.